Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin nominated for PGA Tour's 2025 Player of the Year award

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been shortlisted for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year, with Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin also in the running to win the Jack Nicklaus Award.

The PGA Tour named Scheffler and McIlroy - the world's top two - among their four-man shortlist after both enjoyed major success and multiple victories this season, with Fleetwood and Griffin included for the first time.

The Player of the Year award is determined by a member vote, with PGA Tour members who played in at least 15 events during the 2025 season eligible to vote. The voting closes on December 12 and the winner will be announced soon after.

Scheffler is favourite to win the Jack Nicklaus Award for a fourth successive season, having won six events and only finishing outside of the top 10 in three of the 20 tournaments played.

The world No 1 won The CJ Cup, PGA Championship and The Memorial in a four-event stretch, then completed the third leg of the career Grand Slam with a four-shot win in The Open at Royal Portrush.

Scheffler also won the BMW Championship in August and started the FedExCup Fall campaign by winning the Procore Championship in California, with the 29-year-old also claiming the Byron Nelson Award for low scoring average.

McIlroy won his opening PGA Tour event of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then beat JJ Spaun in a play-off to win The Players a month later, before completing the career Grand Slam after his dramatic victory at The Masters.

Griffin teamed up with Andrew Novak to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans before adding both the Charles Schwab Challenge and World Wide Technology Championship, with the American's impressive campaign also seeing him earn a spot in Team USA's Ryder Cup team.

Fleetwood claimed his long-awaited maiden PGA Tour victory at the season-ending Tour Championship, securing him the FedExCup title, with the Englishman also finishing runner-up at the Travelers Championship and since moving to a career high of world No 3.

What about Rookie of the Year?

The five nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award as the 2025 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year were also announced, with Michael Brennan, Steven Fisk, William Mouw, Aldrich Potgieter and Karl Vilips on the shortlist after all winning events over the past year.

Brennan became just the seventh player to win on the PGA Tour within his first three starts, claiming Bank of Utah Championship victory on a sponsor's exemption, while Fisk won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Mouw won the ISCO Championship and Potgieter was the only rookie to reach the FedExCup Playoffs, having claimed the Rocket Classic earlier in the campaign, with Vilips completing the shortlist after his Puerto Rico Open success.

