LPGA: English duo Mimi Rhodes, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Ireland's Lauren Walsh secure Tour cards for 2026

English duo Mimi Rhodes and Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Ireland's Lauren Walsh each achieved LPGA Tour cards for 2026 in Tuesday's Q-Series final qualifying.

Needing to finish within the top 25, 23-year-old Rhodes finished tied-24th to earn her maiden LPGA Tour card, having played on the LET since turning professional in 2024.

Rhodes had three wins in 2025 at the Dutch Ladies Open, Joburg Ladies Open and Ford Women's NSW Open, alongside an additional three top-10 finishes.

Compatriot Shadoff makes a return to the Tour, having also finished tied-24th. The 37-year-old first joined the LPGA Tour in 2011.

Shadoff is a three-time member of the European Solheim Cup Team (2013, 2017, 2019) and has recorded 34 career top-10 finishes.

Ireland's Walsh - like Rhodes - earns her maiden LPGA Tour card, having finished tied-17th.

The 25-year-old Kildare native had played on the LET since turning professional in 2023, and has 11 top-10 finishes.

Walsh will now join compatriot Leona Maguire on the LPGA Tour. The 2026 schedule features 33 events and a total prize fund of over $132m (£99.2m).