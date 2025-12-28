TGL golf: Billy Horschel finds final-hole eagle as Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club in season opener

Billy Horschel delivered a dramatic final-hole eagle to help Atlanta Drive GC make a winning start to their TGL title defence with a 6-4 victory over New York Golf Club.

The tech-infused golf league, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's company TMRW Sports, sees PGA Tour stars go head to head in team matches that use a hybrid of virtual and real-life play.

Horschel's Atlanta Drive GC won the SoFi Cup Finals last year by beating New York Golf Club in a best-of-three series, with the defending champions coming out on top again despite having to play with a much-changed line-up.

Atlanta Drive GC built a 3-1 lead after the opening nine-hole session, using alternate shot - or triples, then extended their lead in the singles before seeing New York Golf Club fight back in the 15-hole contest.

Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick both won points for last year's runners-up to leave the two teams tied heading to the final hole, where Horschel nailed a 37-foot eagle to close out victory.

Image: Horschel was the only player from last year's Atlanta Drive GC team available for their season opener

How Atlanta Drive made winning start

Justin Thomas had already been ruled out for Atlantic Drive GC but was joined on the sidelines by Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover, both also injured, with Corey Conners and Chris Gotterup coming in to play alongside Horschel.

The two teams tied the first three holes before New York GC moved ahead at the par-five fourth, as Conners - who hit the opening tee shot of the match - missed a putt from inside five feet.

Xander Schauffele missed an 11-foot birdie chance at the par-three next after New York GC threw down the Hammer, which doubles the value of the hole, while Atlanta Drive pulled level when Gotterup chipped to tap-in range at the eighth.

Horschel made a six-foot birdie on the ninth to win the hole after Atlanta Drive had thrown down the Hammer, while Gotterup tidied up from close range to claim the 10th hole and move them 4-1 ahead.

Atlanta Drive declined the Hammer and conceded the 11th hole after Gotterup found water off the tee, while Young and Fitzpatrick both holed birdie putts from over 20 feet to win the next two holes and level the contest.

Both teams found the green in two at the par-five last, where the Hammer made it worth two points, with Horschel holing his long-range eagle before watching Schauffele miss his attempt to take the contest to overtime.

What's next?

The next TGL match sees Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf take on Los Angeles GC, with coverage live on Saturday from 12am on Sky Sports Golf.

Atlanta Drive GC are back in action on January 6 against The Bay Golf Club (10pm start UK time), while New York Golf Club faces Jupiter Links on January 14 (12am start UK time). Watch every match of the 2026 TGL season exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.