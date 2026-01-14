 Skip to content

TGL Golf: Rickie Fowler secures win for New York with 14-foot birdie putt ending three-game losing streak

New York put on an impressive comeback from 3-1 down to dominate the last 11 holes and win 8-3 over Jupiter Links; Rickie Fowler secured their first victory of the season with a 14-foot birdie putt that was worth two points.

Wednesday 14 January 2026 08:58, UK

New York Golf Club fought back from 3-1 down to take a dominant 8-3 win over Jupiter Links Golf Club on Tuesday at SoFi Center.

Rickie Fowler rose to the challenge of a Jupiter Hammer throw with a 14-foot birdie putt, worth two points at No 13, securing the victory and ending a three-match losing streak that dated back to last season.

Four of New York's points came via the Hammer as they refocused prior to the last 11 holes where they would go on to outscore Jupiter 7-0.

Jupiter pushed the victors throughout but were unable to hold on even with Tiger Woods joining the squad in a non-playing role.

This was New York's second match of the season, taking their record to 1-1 after losing to 2025 Champions, Atlanta Drive GC, in the opening day in December.

For Jupiter, however, this was their opening game after finishing fifth last season, claiming just one win in 2025.

On January 20, Jupiter will be back out on the course to face last year's regular season leaders Los Angeles Golf Club, while New York don't play again until February 24.

