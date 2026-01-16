Sir Nick Faldo: Golf legend recovering after 'successful' open-heart surgery to repair enlarged aorta

Sir Nick Faldo is returning home following successful preventative open-heart surgery in the United States.

The 68-year-old six-time major winner spent two weeks at The Cleveland Clinic, where the procedure took place to repair his enlarged aorta.

A post on his official X account read: "Headed home.

"After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic. We are deeply grateful for Dr. Svensson and his exceptional medical team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sir Nick Faldo's bunker masterclass leaves everyone stunned as the three time Open major champion hits all sorts of shots!

"Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating 'Six back in '96.' Home never felt so good."

Faldo's post referred to the last of his six major victories, which came at The Masters in 1996 when he overturned a six-shot deficit to Greg Norman going into the final round.

Faldo has worked as a pundit for Sky Sports in recent years, featuring in coverage of majors and the Ryder Cup.