Sir Nick Faldo: Golf legend recovering after 'successful' open-heart surgery to repair enlarged aorta
Sir Nick Faldo announced on social media that he had undergone open-heart surgery; the 68-year-old has spent two weeks recovering in hospital after the scheduled procedure; Faldo won six majors during his decorated career
Friday 16 January 2026 19:51, UK
Sir Nick Faldo is returning home following successful preventative open-heart surgery in the United States.
The 68-year-old six-time major winner spent two weeks at The Cleveland Clinic, where the procedure took place to repair his enlarged aorta.
A post on his official X account read: "Headed home.
"After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic. We are deeply grateful for Dr. Svensson and his exceptional medical team.
"Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating 'Six back in '96.' Home never felt so good."
Faldo's post referred to the last of his six major victories, which came at The Masters in 1996 when he overturned a six-shot deficit to Greg Norman going into the final round.
Faldo has worked as a pundit for Sky Sports in recent years, featuring in coverage of majors and the Ryder Cup.
