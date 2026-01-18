Dubai Invitational: Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy miss out as Nacho Elvira snatches dramatic DP World Tour victory

Nacho Elvira capitalised on a final-hole blunder from Shane Lowry and Sunday charge from Rory McIlroy to claim a dramatic victory at the DP World Tour's Dubai Invitational.

Elvira took a two-stroke lead into the final day at the Dubai Creek Resort and briefly extended his lead to three shots, before a late front-nine stumble saw the chasing pack pull level with the Spaniard.

McIlroy came back from six behind to share the lead after a five-birdie run while Lowry, Marcus Armitage and Daniel Hillier also sat tied top of the leaderboard during an extraordinary Sunday.

Lowry edged into the solo lead and remained one ahead until finding the water on his final hole, with a double-bogey dropping him back to eight under, as Elvira birdied his penultimate hole and made par at the last to close out a one-shot win.

Elvira posted a two-under 69 to end the week on 10 under and claim a third DP World Tour title, with Hillier taking second spot ahead of McIlroy, Lowry, David Puig and Julien Guerrier.

"It [winning] means the world," Elvira said. "If you told me on Tuesday that I'm going to be winning this tournament, I would have never believed you.

"It's a dream come true, especially having the family here. I've always dreamt of my kids walking up to me with a win. I mean, anything that happens after this is just nothing compared to this."

What's next?

The DP World Tour stays in Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, the opening Rolex Series event of the season, with Tyrrell Hatton returning as defending champion and McIlroy featuring again.

