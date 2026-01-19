Women's TGL golf league: Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko among LPGA Tour players to commit to inaugural season

England’s Charley Hull and world No 1 Jeeno Thitikul are among the first wave of LPGA Tour players to commit to competing in the inaugural season of the women’s TGL league.

Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) was founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, with the tech-infused golf competition seeing players compete in teams at a purpose-built indoor venue.

The men's version was launched in partnership with the PGA Tour and enjoyed its inaugural season in 2025, with the women's edition (WGTL) preparing for a launch in the winter of 2026-27.

Hull and Thitikul were both in the initial list of five LPGA Tour names confirmed for the inaugural edition, played at the Sofi Center at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, with Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and former Solheim Cup star Lexi Thompson others set to be involved.

Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports' founder and CEO, said: "WTGL will be a global stage to showcase LPGA Tour stars, and this first wave of committed players represents that opportunity with some of the world's best.

"These players will thrive in WTGL's competitive environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the unprecedented access the league delivers, with every player mic'd in the modern match play team format."

Thitikul overtook Nelly Korda as world No 1 after a campaign that saw her win the 2025 Rolex Player of the Year award on the LPGA Tour, including the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Hull and Thompson both have enjoyed previous team success in Solheim Cups, while Ko and Henderson join The WTGL have both won multiple majors in their successful careers.

WTGL will feature the same key components implemented in TGL, including mic'd up players, risk-reward team decisions and multiple different formats, with a season of fast-paced match play matches.

LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler said earlier this month: "Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes.

"I've seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women's game.

"It creates another global stage for our athletes - one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women's golf."

Additional details on WTGL will be announced in the coming months, including further signings and team names for their maiden season.

The 2026 TGL season is ongoing, featuring McIlroy and Woods, with every match exclusively live on Sky Sports.