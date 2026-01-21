TGL golf: Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links beaten again as Justin Rose's albatross helps Los Angeles Golf Club to victory

Justin Rose fired the first albatross in TGL history to help Los Angeles Golf Club to an 8-4 victory over Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club at the SoFi Center.

Woods - part of the company that founded the tech-infused golf league - was unable to feature, as he continues to recover from injury, but watched on as Jupiter Links fell to their second defeat of the season.

Rose brought fans to their feet by holing his second shot into the par-five 10th during the opening hole of singles, having seen Los Angeles - also featuring Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala build a three-point lead during triples.

Jupiter Links' line-up of Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner fought back to cut the gap to one with two holes to play, only for Los Angeles to close things out and boost their hopes of reaching the season-ending SoFi Cup Playoffs.

Los Angeles baited their opponents into accepting the Hammer - doubling the points on offer on a hole - at the par-five second, then wisely declined the same option when Bhatia knocked his tee shot close at the par-three fifth.

Theegala claimed the next hole and Los Angeles won the final hole of triples, three against three playing alternate shot, after Kisner found the penalty area off the tee to see Jupiter Links fall 4-1 down.

Rose's albatross extended Los Angeles' lead with a first albatross of his career before Theegala finding the penalty area saw Jupiter Links win a hole back at the 12th, with Homa claiming the next under the Hammer to claim two more points for Woods' team.

Los Angeles used another Hammer at the 14th after Morikawa was in for birdie, which resulted in two points when Bhatia missed his 10-foot try, with Theegala extending their winning margin with a final-hole par.

"You can hit a great shot, but the outcome is always slightly out of your control," Rose said about his albatross. "I was dead set, loved the way it felt off the club, and then you get that moment where you're like, 'oh my God, it's gone in! It was fun to celebrate with the boys, and it was a cool moment for sure."

What's next?

The TGL continues on Monday (Tuesday 12am UK time), where Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf take on The Bay Golf Club. Jupiter Links are next in action on Tuesday Feb 3 (3am UK time) against reigning champions Atlanta Drive GC.

