Dubai Desert Classic: Rory McIlroy cards one-over 73 to trail surprise leader Francesco Molinari by eight strokes

Rory McIlroy carded a double-bogey seven as part of a disappointing one-over round of 73 that has him trailing surprise leader Francesco Molinari by eight strokes after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Playing the 18th hole as the ninth of his round, McIlroy's chipped approach pitched in front of the green and rolled back into the water.

His playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood, also dropped a shot on the 18th as the world No 3 too carded an opening 73.

Image: Rory McIlroy's one-over opening round of 73 included a double-bogey seven on the 18th

The third member of their star-studded group of Ryder Cup winners, Tyrrell Hatton, shot a two-under 70 to begin the defense of his Dubai title at Emirates Golf Club.

Shane Lowry, days on from his final-hole blunder to lose out to Nacho Elvira at the Dubai Invitational, also closed the opening day two under.

Molinari, meanwhile, was the surprise pace-setter, notching eight birdies in his seven-under 65, including four in his first five holes starting at the 10th.

Image: Francesco Molinari leads the Dubai Desert Classic by two shots after a seven-under 65 on day one

The Italian would log another birdie streak with three straight through the ninth to close his round.

The 2018 Open champion sits two shots clear of Mikael Lindberg at the top of the leaderboard, the Swede one better off at five under than Joel Girrbach and JC Ritchie in a tie for third.

A large group of players are three under after their opening rounds, including Elvira, former Masters champion Patrick Reed and Wenyi Ding, the 21-year-old former Arizona State University student from China.

