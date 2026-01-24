Dubai Desert Classic: Patrick Reed extends lead ahead of final round as Rory McIlroy's hopes fade

Patrick Reed extended his lead to four shots ahead of the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as Viktor Hovland surged into contention on Saturday.

Reed, who led by a shot going into Saturday's third round, was only level par after two bogeys and two birdies in his first six holes, but then regained control of his game - and the tournament - as he made five more birdies without blemish at Emirates Golf Club.

Norway's Hovland tied for the low round of the day as he shot a seven-under par 65 to move within five strokes of Reed, with Spain's David Puig a shot closer to the American in second.

Rory McIlroy was unable to catapult himself into contention, making just two birdies on his way to shooting a 71, which left him 11 shots back from Reed.

England's Andy Sullivan started the day a shot back from Reed but was left alongside Hovland in third after only managing to shoot a 71.

Francesco Molinari finished alongside Andrea Pavan on eight-under as the Italian pair failed to push on from strong positions, both also shooting 71.

Reed told Sky Sports Golf: "I was able to ride the ship there early in that round and salvage that front nine by getting to a couple-under, then attack those par fives.

"The swing felt really good once I got midway through the front nine, so because of that I had all the confidence in the world to go out and attack this place."

The American plays on the LIV Golf tour, which makes his opportunity to claim world ranking points at this event all the more important.

"It's very important to get the world ranking points, but really for me the biggest thing is to come out here and get a win," Reed added.

"I was close here two years ago so hopefully we can come out here and play some solid golf and have an opportunity. It doesn't matter how big of a lead you have, it's always hard to close it out. I'm up for the challenge. The big thing is going out tomorrow and just acting like everyone is at even par and trying to win the day."

McIlroy parred every hole on the front nine before finally making a birdie at the par-five 10th, but the Northern Irishman could only find one more shot at the 14th, before he disappointingly gave it back with a three-putt on the final green.

