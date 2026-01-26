Scottie Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The American Express, finishing four clear after final-round 66

Scottie Scheffler won The American Express, finishing on 27 under par, four shots ahead of his nearest challengers.

Scheffler struck the ball into the water on the 17th hole, which led to a double-bogey, but he was already so far ahead that he could weather that to card a six-under 66 in the final round and take the title.

The world No 1 has started the year in style - this was his 20th victory on the PGA Tour.

"I did a good job of staying patient and executing when I needed to. It was another really solid day on the course," Scheffler said.

"I always dreamed of being able to play on the PGA Tour and it's a blessing to be out here and compete. It's an even bigger blessing to be able to win some tournaments."

Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam were all tied for second place on 23 under par.

Teenager Blades Brown made his name at this event and was one off the lead going into the final day. He did, though, fade on Sunday with a two-over 74, finishing on 19 under and tied in 18th place.