Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Reviewing Europe's Ryder Cup success

The Sky Sports commentary team reflect on a memorable week at Le Golf National as Europe regained the Ryder Cup.

Thomas Bjorn's side produced a sensational performance to claim a comprehensive seven-point victory and extend Europe's 25-year unbeaten record on home soil.

They set a number of records in the process, with Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia all etching their names into the Ryder Cup history books.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates after Team Europe win the Ryder Cup.

Andrew Coltart, Dame Laura Davies, Tim Barter, Richard Boxall and Wayne Riley all had a close-up view of the action in Paris, and they share their thoughts and opinions on this week's podcast.

