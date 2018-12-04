Sky Sports Golf Podcast: End of season awards special
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 04/12/18 6:39pm
It's the final Sky Sports Golf Podcast of the year, with Nick Dougherty, Andrew Coltart and Jamie Weir (eventually!) handing out their awards for 2018.
The team debate a host of honours including; Shot of the Year, Round of the Year and Comeback of the Year as well as the Tyrrell Hatton Award and plenty more.
There's also a review of last week's action around the globe, with Tiger Woods courting controversy when he escaped a penalty for his dubious escape from under a bush in the Bahamas.
John Senden was the victim of a bizarre incident at the Australian PGA Championship when the shaft of his driver snapped on his downswing, and some cross-handed chipping also attracted attention.
And Ponder the Pro is livened up by Jamie's lack of geographical knowledge - is Japan really a country in the Northern Hemisphere?
