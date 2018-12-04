Golf News

News

Sky Sports Golf Podcast: End of season awards special

Last Updated: 04/12/18 6:39pm

It's the final Sky Sports Golf Podcast of the year, with Nick Dougherty, Andrew Coltart and Jamie Weir (eventually!) handing out their awards for 2018.

Download and tune in!

Listen to the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The team debate a host of honours including; Shot of the Year, Round of the Year and Comeback of the Year as well as the Tyrrell Hatton Award and plenty more.

There's also a review of last week's action around the globe, with Tiger Woods courting controversy when he escaped a penalty for his dubious escape from under a bush in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods was at the centre of a rules controversy in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods was at the centre of a rules controversy in the Bahamas

John Senden was the victim of a bizarre incident at the Australian PGA Championship when the shaft of his driver snapped on his downswing, and some cross-handed chipping also attracted attention.

And Ponder the Pro is livened up by Jamie's lack of geographical knowledge - is Japan really a country in the Northern Hemisphere?

Live European Tour Golf

December 6, 2018, 10:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK