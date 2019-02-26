Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Special edition with Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell stars in a Sky Sports Golf Podcast special edition this week as he opens up about the highs and lows of his career.

Eddie talks in depth about his schooldays and how his passion for golf evolved, his best performances as an amateur which included a runner-up finish at the 2006 Boys Amateur Championship, and life on the small tours after he turned professional in 2011.

The popular 28-year-old enjoyed a consistent first three seasons as a European Tour member but then lost his card after a frustrating 2016 campaign, although he soon regained his playing rights at Qualifying School.

He discusses how he overcame a loss of confidence in his ability and, after a strong 2017 season, he ended last year as a two-time European Tour champion with impressive victories in Qatar and at the Sky Sports British Masters.

Pepperell won his second title of 2018 at the British Masters

Eddie also lifts the lid on his reasons for playing in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, and he shares his experiences of a riveting finish in The Open at Carnoustie while also revealing what it's like to play alongside five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

