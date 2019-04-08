Sky Sports Golf podcast: Butch Harmon shares his golfing memories
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/04/19 1:33pm
Butch Harmon shares a number of untold stories from his lifetime in golf in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.
Ahead of returning to Sky Sports' coverage at Augusta this week, Harmon sat down with Josh Antmann in Las Vegas for an extended chat about some of the game's all-time greats.
Harmon revealed what life was like growing up with a Masters champion for a Dad and discussed the swings he used to spend hours watching throughout his childhood.
The world-famous coach spoke about many of the players he has worked with over the years, including Tiger Woods, as well as taking a closer look at how he was able to help them reach major and global success.
Harmon describes the biggest changes to the sport during his lengthy teaching career and answers a number of the questions sent in to the Sky Sports Golf twitter account.
Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW
Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!
The Masters - Live
April 11, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on