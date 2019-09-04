Solheim Cup stories: Caroline Hedwall makes history in 2013

1:17 We look back at Caroline Hedwall making history in the 2013 Solheim Cup, when she won all five of her matches We look back at Caroline Hedwall making history in the 2013 Solheim Cup, when she won all five of her matches

Caroline Hedwall will make a Solheim Cup return for Team Europe at Gleneagles, six years on from creating a significant milestone in the tournament’s history.

The 30-year-old was part of Europe's last Solheim Cup victory in 2013, a record-breaking 18-10 success in Colorado, where she created her own individual landmark.

Hedwall became the first player in the biennial event's history, on either team, to win all five of her matches, helping Europe to retain the trophy in emphatic fashion.

The Swede teamed up with compatriot Anna Nordqvist in both sessions of foursomes, seeing off Stacy Lewis and Lizette Salas 4&2 in the opening match of the week and defeating Morgan Pressel and Jessica Korda 2&1 on Saturday morning.

Hedwall (left) played a key role in Liselotte Neumann's side retaining the Solheim Cup

Hedwall's partner switched to Caroline Masson for the fourballs, where they won both of their fixtures 2&1 to assist Europe in taking a five-hole advantage into the final day.

Better was to come in the Sunday singles, where Hedwall made a four-birdie at the last to claim a 1up victory over Michelle Wie and ensure the trophy would return back to European soil.

Click on the video above to relive Hedwall's record-breaking week!