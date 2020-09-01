Tour Championship: Who can still win the PGA Tour's FedExCup?

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are the two closest challengers to Dustin Johnson at the top of the FedExCup standings

The field is set for the final event of the PGA Tour season, with all 30 players in action at the Tour Championship still in the running to win the FedExCup and its $15million jackpot

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Only the leading 30 golfers in the FedExCup standings after Sunday's BMW Championship are eligible to tee it up at East Lake, where Rory McIlroy is defending champion after winning the FedExCup for a second time in 2019.

The event has a staggered start format for the second year running, with all players given a strokes-based advantage according to their position in the FedExCup standings and all starting no more than 10 shots off the lead.

Dustin Johnson is looking to win the FedExCup for the first time

World No 1 Dustin Johnson heads into the event top of the standings after posting runner-up finishes either side of a 11-shot victory at The Northern Trust, the first of three FedExCup play-offs.

Johnson begins on 10 under and two shots ahead of Jon Rahm, who holed an incredible 66-foot birdie to defeat him in a play-off at Olympia Fields and register his second win in his last five starts.

3:13 Rahm snatched an incredible victory over Johnson at the BMW Championship Rahm snatched an incredible victory over Johnson at the BMW Championship

Justin Thomas - leader of the regular season standings - will begin three strokes back in third ahead of Webb Simpson, a two-time winner this campaign, while recent major champion Collin Morikawa rounds off the top five after his victories at the Workday Charity Open and the PGA Championship.

The next five in the standings will all start on four under and six behind, with Daniel Berger - winner of the PGA Tour's first event from its coronavirus-enforced stoppage in June - joined in that quintet by Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama.

Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier in the season

Brendon Todd's two early-season victories puts him in 11th spot and in the group of five players on three under that also includes Patrick Reed and McIlroy, who may miss the season finale due to the birth of his first child.

Joaquin Niemann and Mackenzie Hughes were the only two players to jump inside the top-30 with their finishes at the BMW Championship, with Niemann rising from 31st to 18th after ending the week tied-third and Hughes going from 36th to 28th following a tied-10th finish.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The players positioned between 16th and 20th start on two under and the next five in the standings beginning on one under, with those between 26th and 30th - including 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel - starting on level-par and 10 strokes off the pace.

Starting leaderboard for the Tour Championship

-10 Dustin Johnson

-8 Jon Rahm

-7 Justin Thomas

Thomas is the only three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season

-6 Webb Simpson

-5 Collin Morikawa

-4 Daniel Berger, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama

-3 Brendon Todd, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Sebastian Munoz

Rory McIlroy has the chance to become the first back-to-back winner in FedExCup history

-2 Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau

-1 Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Marc Leishman

E Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Billy Horschel

Who will win the FedExCup? Watch the Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Friday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.