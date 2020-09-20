US Open 2020: Shots of the day from third round at Winged Foot

4:46 Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson all feature in the shots of the day from the third round of the US Open at Winged Foot Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson all feature in the shots of the day from the third round of the US Open at Winged Foot

Chip-ins, monster putts and more golfing imagination around Winged Foot all feature in the top shots from an eventful third round of the US Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Matthew Wolff heads into the final top of the leaderboard after equalling the lowest round of the week with a five-under 65, with Xander Schauffele in the chasing pack thanks to finding some short-game magic to stop a run of bogeys on his back nine.

Rory McIlroy sits six strokes off the pace, with the four-time major champion having to showcase an incredible touch with virtually no stance from a bunker, while Zach Johnson is a further stroke behind after a pitch-in eagle helped him to a third-round 68.

McIlroy is one over for the week as he chases a first major title since 2014

World No 1 Dustin Johnson makes the shortlist despite slipping out of contention with a two-over 72, with Sungjae Im's unlikely chip-in for a closing par also making the shortlist.

An incredible approach from Robert MacIntyre and an impressive recovery from Rafa Cabrera Bello were highlights from a difficult day for the European pair, who carded rounds of 76 and 74 respectively.

Live US Open Golf Live on

Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson, who carded a third consecutive 71 to stay in the hunt for a second US Open title, all also feature in the best of Saturday's efforts.

Click on the video above to look back at the shots of the day from the third round!

Who will win the 120th US Open? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.