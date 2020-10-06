BMW PGA Championship: TV times for Sky Sports Golf's triple-header
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/10/20 7:43pm
The BMW PGA Championship, the latest women's major and the start of a new "West Coast Swing" on the PGA Tour are all part of a triple-header of live golf on Sky Sports Golf this week.
Patrick Reed headlines a strong field at Wentworth for the European Tour's second Rolex Series event in as many weeks, where Danny Willett returns to defend his title after last year's three-shot victory.
Former world No 1 Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the other notable English interests involved, with reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry and last week's Scottish Open winner Aaron Rai also in action.
Attention then turns to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the third of four women's major in a condensed 2020 schedule, with English duo Georgia Hall and Mel Reid heading into the event off the back of LPGA Tour victories in recent weeks.
All four rounds will also be streamed live via the Sky Sports YouTube channel, while early coverage of the PGA Tour's Shriners Hospital for Children Open will be available via the red button on Sky Sports Golf.
Bryson DeChambeau is in action for the first time since making his major breakthrough at the US Open last month, with PGA Champion Collin Morikawa and world No 7 Webb Simpson also in the field at TPC Summerlin.
Here's a look at all the times you need so that you don't miss any of this week's action…
Thursday
BMW PGA Championship - 1130 to 1745 on Sky Sports Golf
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - 1745 to 2200 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel
Shriners Hospital for Children Open - Featured Groups from 1745 to 2200 via red button. Full coverage from 2200 to 0100 on Sky Sports Golf
Friday
BMW PGA Championship - 1130 to 1745 on Sky Sports Golf
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - 1745 to 2200 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel
Shriners Hospital for Children Open - Featured Groups from 1745 to 2200 via red button. Full coverage from 2200 to 0100 on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday
BMW PGA Championship - 1030 to 1630 on Sky Sports Golf
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - 1600 to 2000 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel
Shriners Hospital for Children Open - Featured Groups from 1445 to 2100 via red button and 2100 to 2200 on Sky Sports Golf. Full coverage from 2200 to 0100 on Sky Sports Golf.
Sunday
BMW PGA Championship - 1030 to 1630 on Sky Sports Golf
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - 1500 to 1900 on Sky Sports YouTube channel, 1500 to 1630 via red button and Sky Sports Mix, 1630-1900 on Sky Sports Golf
Shriners Hospital for Children Open - Featured Groups from 1445 to 2000 via red button and 2000 to 2200 on Sky Sports Golf. Full coverage from 2200 to 0100 on Sky Sports Golf.