Play Fantasy Race To Dubai - pick your team now

Fantasy Race To Dubai

Choose a team of six golfers for each week of the 2021 European Tour schedule, and your players will then earn points based on their official Race To Dubai points tally. Get your team on the leaderboard!

Select a team of six golfers for each week of the 2021 European Tour schedule, starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (21-24 January 2021). Your team will then accumulate points based on the official Race to Dubai points earned by your players in the 2021 European Tour events.

Key game information is as follows:

Select a team of six golfers

From your chosen six players, nominate a captain

Your captain will have his points doubled

Join the Sky Sports Private League - search for 'Sky Sports' in Private Leagues usernames once you have created your team or use the PIN g0DXHQXDX7 to join

Fantasy Race To Dubai

You can make unlimited changes up until 00:00 BST/GMT* on the first day of each tournament in order to make sure you have a team full of players competing in each event.