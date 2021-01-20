Play Fantasy Race To Dubai - pick your team now

Golf News

Fantasy Race To Dubai
Choose a team of six golfers for each week of the 2021 European Tour schedule, and your players will then earn points based on their official Race To Dubai points tally. Get your team on the leaderboard!

Key game information is as follows:

  • Select a team of six golfers
  • From your chosen six players, nominate a captain
  • Your captain will have his points doubled
  • Join the Sky Sports Private League - search for 'Sky Sports' in Private Leagues usernames once you have created your team or use the PIN g0DXHQXDX7 to join
You can make unlimited changes up until 00:00 BST/GMT* on the first day of each tournament in order to make sure you have a team full of players competing in each event.

