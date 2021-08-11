Big summer of women's golf: AIG Women's Open and Solheim Cup among events live on Sky Sports

There's a big month of women's golf coming up on Sky Sports, where Europeans will be defending titles at the AIG Women's Open and the Solheim Cup There's a big month of women's golf coming up on Sky Sports, where Europeans will be defending titles at the AIG Women's Open and the Solheim Cup

The women's golf schedule has reached a key point in its season, with an action-packed month of tournaments to look forward to live on Sky Sports.

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open is the latest event in the LPGA Tour's "European Swing", co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour, with 14 major champions among a star-studded field at Dumbarnie Links.

Solheim Cup Georgia Hall and Charley Hull headline a strong English contingent in action, with five Scots also in the field on home soil, with the tournament offering players one final opportunity to test themselves on links golf ahead of the AIG Women's Open the following week.

Georgia Hall claimed her major victory at the 2018 AIG Women's Open

The final women's major of the year will see Germany's Sophia Popov return to defend her title after a surprise victory at Carnoustie in 2020, with the also holding extra significance in the race to qualify for the European Solheim Cup team.

Catriona Matthew's European side will be finalised after the conclusion on August 22, with only the top two players in the Solheim Cup standings and the next four players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings on that date securing automatic qualification.

Catriona Matthew will captain Team Europe for a second time, having made nine Solheim Cup appearances as a player

Matthew will then announce her six captain's picks to complete her line-up the following week, with the players having the option of competing at the Ladies European Tour's Skafto Open ahead of their trip to the Solheim Cup.

Europe head to Ohio in September as reigning champions after their dramatic 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles in 2019, with Matthew hoping to guide her side to back-to-back wins for the first time since 2013.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Caroline Masson (from let to right) all featured in Team Europe's 2019 victory

All four events over the coming weeks will be live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage from the AIG Women's Open and the Solheim Cup - where Europeans will be defending two epic tournaments - also available on Sky Sports Main Event.

Tournament schedule (all live on Sky Sports)

August 12-15 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

Live Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

August 19-22 AIG Women's Open

August 27-29 Skafto Open

September 4-6 Solheim Cup

Watch a big month of women's golf live this August and September on Sky Sports Golf!