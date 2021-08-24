FedExCup Playoffs: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick see PGA Tour seasons ended at Northern Trust

Tyrrell Hatton missed the cut at The Northern Trust

English trio Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter were among the players to see their FedExCup seasons ended at The Northern Trust.

Only the top 125 in the FedExCup standings were able to tee it up at Liberty National for the first of three Playoffs in consecutive weeks, where quadruple FedExCup points were on offer, with the top 70 in the season-long rankings after the event then qualifying for the BMW Championship.

Fitzpatrick and Hatton went into the week 60th and 63rd respectively in the FedExCup standings but both missed the cut in New Jersey, seeing them drop out of the top 70 and unable to progress to the second Playoff event.

Matt Fitzpatrick registered five top 10s on the PGA Tour during the 2020-21 campaign

The pair were in the group of six players to move out of the top 70 after missing the cut, with Matthew Wolff, Troy Merritt, J.T Poston and Scotland's Martin Laird also not qualifying after failing to progress beyond 36 holes.

Alex Noren and Tom Hoge both extended their seasons with impressive tied-fourth finishes, lifting them from outside the top 90 to 43rd and 48th respectively, while Erik van Rooyen jumped from 76th spot to 45th after claiming seventh place.

Keith Mitchell moved from outside the top 100 to 63rd by the end of the week in tied-eighth, with Harold Varner III and Harry Higgs the other players to get themselves inside the top 70 and keep their FedExCup hopes alive.

A tied-31st finish for Poulter was only enough to lift the 45-year-old from 79th to 77th in the standings, with Ireland's Seamus Power also finishing 12 strokes behind champion Tony Finau and ending his season in 72nd spot.

Seamus Power claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship earlier this season

Former world No 1s Adam Scott (90th) and Jason Day (114th), two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (81st) and former Champion Golfer Zach Johnson (109th) were among the other players unable to progress to the BMW Championship, which gets underway at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland from Thursday.

Finau will arrive top of the FedExCup standings after his win at Liberty National, with world No 1 Jon Rahm in second spot ahead of Australian Cameron Smith and American Patrick Cantlay, while only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings after the conclusion of the event will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

