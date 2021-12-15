Sky Sports Golf podcast: 2021 awards special - moment of the year, shot of the year and more

Collin Morikawa became a two-time major champion with his victory at The Open

It's awards season in the golfing world, with the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast looking back at some of the 2021 highlights and offering predictions for next year's majors.

Nick Dougherty and Tim Barter join Josh Antmann to dissect the talking points from the past 12 months, including history-making major victories and long-awaited breakthrough wins.

The panel reflect on their moment of the year, with Barter having another opportunity to reminisce about Richard Bland's maiden success, at the 478th attempt, at the Betfred British Masters.

Richard Bland won the Betfred British Masters and went on to hold the 36-hole lead at the US Open

Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest winner of a major and Hideki Matsuyama claiming The Masters were among the other wins considered for 'Moment of the Year', along with Jon Rahm's US Open success and Collin Morikawa lifting the Claret Jug at The Open.

Many of golf's major winners are considered for 'Player of the Year', along with Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda for their dominance within the women's game, while the guests also put forward their suggestions for 'Shot of the Year' and a few other golf-based awards.

There's a special tribute to Team Europe's Solheim Cup team, following their successful title defence on away soil, plus look back at an emotional week for Europe's Ryder Cup side after their record-breaking loss.

The trio share the players who they think are set for a big 2022, with a few surprise names on the shortlist, plus all try and guess the winners of the four men's majors.

