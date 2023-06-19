US Open review podcast: Wyndham Clark's major glory and another near-miss for Rory McIlroy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the 123rd US Open as Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy to claim his first major win Highlights of the final round from the 123rd US Open as Wyndham Clark held off Rory McIlroy to claim his first major win

Wyndham Clark’s landmark victory and another major near-miss for Rory McIlroy and are among the talking points from a bumper US Open review edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Rob Lee and Gary Murphy join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at an eventful week at Los Angeles Country Club, where Clark secured a maiden major title with a one-shot victory over McIlroy.

The panel look back at whether Clark coming into the final day as underdog worked to his advantage, despite him sharing the 54-hole lead, plus discuss some of the key moments from his career-changing triumph.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

They explain the importance a mental coach can have for a change in a player's fortunes, after Clark revealed how using one has helped him enjoy his best PGA Tour season to-date and seen him move on the verge of the world's top 10, plus give their verdict on McIlroy's runner-up finish.

McIlroy produced another impressive major performance but experienced a cold putter on the final day, with the guests questioning whether there is any more he could do going forward to find end that nine-year wait for an elusive fifth major title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy missed out on a first major in nine years after falling one shot short in the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, a number of near misses with the putter proved to be the difference Rory McIlroy missed out on a first major in nine years after falling one shot short in the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, a number of near misses with the putter proved to be the difference

Putting struggles also impacted world No 1 Scottie Scheffler once again, who posted a fourth consecutive top-three finish on the PGA Tour without having his A-game, with the trio talking through some of the other storylines from the third men's major of the year.

They give their verdict on the course, which was hosting a major for the first time, plus explain why the crowds were so low and made a muted atmosphere to one traditionally expected at a US Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two-putting on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy Watch the moment Wyndham Clark became a major winner with victory at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, two-putting on the 72nd hole to claim the trophy

Away from the major action, the guests continue to discuss the recent agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and debate what it could mean for the sport going forward.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com