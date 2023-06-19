US Open review podcast: Wyndham Clark's major glory and another near-miss for Rory McIlroy
Wyndham Clark claimed a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club, with Scottie Scheffler in third ahead of Cameron Smith; Rob Lee and Gary Murphy joined Josh Antmann to review a record-breaking US Open on the Sky Sports Golf podcast
Wyndham Clark’s landmark victory and another major near-miss for Rory McIlroy and are among the talking points from a bumper US Open review edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.
Rob Lee and Gary Murphy join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at an eventful week at Los Angeles Country Club, where Clark secured a maiden major title with a one-shot victory over McIlroy.
The panel look back at whether Clark coming into the final day as underdog worked to his advantage, despite him sharing the 54-hole lead, plus discuss some of the key moments from his career-changing triumph.
They explain the importance a mental coach can have for a change in a player's fortunes, after Clark revealed how using one has helped him enjoy his best PGA Tour season to-date and seen him move on the verge of the world's top 10, plus give their verdict on McIlroy's runner-up finish.
McIlroy produced another impressive major performance but experienced a cold putter on the final day, with the guests questioning whether there is any more he could do going forward to find end that nine-year wait for an elusive fifth major title.
Putting struggles also impacted world No 1 Scottie Scheffler once again, who posted a fourth consecutive top-three finish on the PGA Tour without having his A-game, with the trio talking through some of the other storylines from the third men's major of the year.
They give their verdict on the course, which was hosting a major for the first time, plus explain why the crowds were so low and made a muted atmosphere to one traditionally expected at a US Open.
Away from the major action, the guests continue to discuss the recent agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and debate what it could mean for the sport going forward.
