Sky Sports Golf podcast: When will Nick Dunlap turn pro after PGA Tour win and is LIV Golf an option?

Nick Dunlap's future remains uncertain after his historic victory at The American Express, but when will the amateur turn professional and will he commit to the PGA Tour?

Dunlap jumped from outside the world's top 4,000 to world No 68 after his incredible one-shot victory in California, where he became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour and first since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Mickelson was among those to congratulate Dunlap, who withdrew from his sponsor's exemption at the Farmers Insurance Open shortly after a victory that gives him a PGA Tour card through until 2026 whenever he decides to turn professional.

"After a life-changing last 24 hours, I've decided to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open," Dunlap said. "I plan to return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and teammates. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and American Express for giving me these opportunities."

Dunlap was already in three of the four majors for last year's US Amateur victory and is guaranteed a spot in The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open after his PGA Tour breakthrough, with the 20-year-old locked in for all PGA Tour Signature Events in 2024 if he goes pro.

He also gets to play in The Players this March and The Sentry in 2025, even if he stays amateur, while his withdrawal from the Farmers Insurance Open and the fact he is managed by GSE Worldwide - an agency with LIV Golf players in their roster - raised speculation as to whether he would become the latest to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

"You turn pro when you're playing well, and he's clearly playing very well," Zane Scotland told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "Other than a bit of fun, what is he going to stay amateur for?

"The next part would be now going home and really sorting out what he is going to do. He has to get his house in order - branding, sponsorship deals all have to be lined up and you have to strike while the iron is hot on those.

"Jon Rahm is looking for team-mates right now and a lot of players from GSE are already there and what another accolade or story that LIV could entice across. That would be massive right now.

"He doesn't want to let his team-mates down and it's a very nice notion, but if you're going to make it in this game then you have to be selfish at some point. There are a lot of off-course decisions to be made - where he's going to play but also going to his agent and trying to cash in now."

Dunlap's victory is one of multiple discussion points on the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast, where Sophie Walker and Zane Scotland join regular host Josh Antmann to reflect on an eventful week for the sport.

There's a close look at The American Express and Dunlap's dramatic win, plus Rory McIlroy's record-breaking victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Lydia Ko's win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

