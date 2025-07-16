The Open: Rory McIlroy ready to embrace new major mountain after Grand Slam glory and chase home victory at Royal Portrush
Rory McIlroy missed the cut when The Open was last played at Royal Portrush in 2019; McIlroy plays in Northern Ireland for the first time since completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters; Can McIlroy enjoy more major success? Watch The Open live on Sky Sports Golf
Wednesday 16 July 2025 10:56, UK
Rory McIlroy conquered his golfing Everest by securing Grand Slam glory in April, but The Open provides an opportunity to climb another mountain and deliver more major redemption.
It is just over three months since McIlroy fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming the sixth player in history to complete the Grand Slam, ending an 11-year wait for an elusive fifth major title with a dramatic play-off victory at The Masters.
An emotional McIlroy sunk to his knees in tears after finally winning at Augusta National, securing the Green Jacket - in his 17th appearance - at an event where the annual narrative was previously dominated by his own past disappointments.
- The Open LIVE! Latest news, updates, highlights 📰
- Got Sky? Watch The Open on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Stream The Open with no contract 📺
"What are we all going to talk about next year?" was how McIlroy opened his victory press conference on that dramatic Sunday, with attention since turning to how the world No 2 will move forward from a career-changing success.
McIlroy admitted to struggling for motivation in the events immediately after that win, failing to contend in the next two majors, but has since reset his focus towards this week's opportunity to lift the Claret Jug on home soil.
"This was the tournament that was circled, even more so than The Masters," McIlroy revealed in his pre-tournament press conference at Royal Portrush, where he added that it "means a lot" to be teeing it up again in Northern Ireland.
McIlroy has previously discussed the need for another mountain to climb after the win at Augusta National, with a homecoming - in front of record-breaking crowds - and the chance to bookend his major campaign with victories his next challenge.
The fairy-tale win - which would be his first as a professional in Northern Ireland - was initially predicted when this course last hosted The Open in 2019, where McIlroy failed to live up to his billing as pre-tournament favourite after a nightmare start.
McIlroy quadruple-bogeyed the par-four first hole and triple-bogeyed the last on his way to an opening-round 79, a staggering 18 shots worse than he managed when breaking the course record as a 16-year-old in 2005.
"I remember the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being prepared for it, not being ready for how I was going to feel or what I was going to feel," McIlroy admitted ahead of this year's event. "Then the golf on Thursday feels like a bit of a blur. I try to forget that part of it."
McIlroy responded by firing a second-round 65 but still missed the cut, just the second time he had ever failed to reach the weekend of The Open, although feels better prepared to deal with expectation and pressure this time around.
"I want to do my best this week to enjoy everything that comes my way, enjoy the reaction of the fans and enjoy being in front of them and playing in front of them," McIlroy explained. "But at the same time, I want to win this golf tournament, and I feel like I'm very capable of doing that."
The 36-year-old has regained form following a mini post-Masters slump, finishing tied-sixth at the Travelers Championship last month before claiming a share of second at the Genesis Scottish Open last week.
"I'm excited with where my game is," McIlroy insisted. "I felt like I showed some really good signs last week. I feel like I'm in a good spot. It's really nice to be back [at Royal Portrush] and obviously very excited."
He has already enjoyed a hero's welcome this week, seeing big crowds quickly gathering for his early-morning practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday, with McIlroy immersed in the added support heading his way.
"I think in 2019 I probably tried to isolate and I think it's better for everyone if I embrace it," McIlroy said. "It's nice to be able to accept adulation, even though I struggle with it at times.
"I think it's more of an embrace everything that's going to come my way this week and not try to shy away from it or hide away from it, and I think that'll make for a better experience for everyone involved."
McIlroy's good friend Shane Lowry took the plaudits and delivered the home victory for the island of Ireland in 2019. A McIlroy victory on Sunday - 11 years to the day that he last won The Open - would be an even more popular result.
Who will win The Open? Watch the final men's major of the year throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream The Open and more top sport with no contract.