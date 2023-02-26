Hero Indian Open: Marcel Siem ends eight-year wait by claiming title after battle with Yannik Paul

Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth DP World Tour victory as he won the Hero Indian Open by a single shot.

The 42-year-old German's previous win at this level had come eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner's circle.

Siem, who secured his card for the 2023 season at the Qualifying School in November, went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Paul but sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the fourth to grab a share of the lead.

After picking up another shot on the par-five eighth, Siem made back-to-back gains on the 10th and 11th to establish a two-shot cushion.

But a bogey on the 13th led to a two-shot swing, with Paul birdieing the same hole to join Siem at the top on 13 under.

After saving par on the tough 14th, Siem holed from 15 feet for a birdie at the next to regain the outright lead.

He closed his round with three more pars to finish the tournament on 14-under par and claim a long-awaited fifth title.

Paul finished alone in second on 13 under, with Dutchman Joost Luiten another shot further back in third.

Scot Euan Walker was in a tie for 13th on four under after signing for a final-round 70.

Siem said: "This means a lot because two years ago I wasn't even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour and now I'm a winner again, come on!"