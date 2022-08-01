PGA Tour 2022/23 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season
Sep 12-18 2022: Fortinet Championship - Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California
Sep 19-25: Presidents Cup - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
Sep 26- Oct 2: Sanderson Farms Championship - The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
Oct 3-9: Shriners Children's Open - TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 10-16: Zozo Championship - Accordia Golf, Narashino Country Club Chiba, Japan
Oct 17-23: The CJ Cup in South Carolina - Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, South Carolina
Oct 24-30: Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
Oct 31-Nov 6: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
Nov 7-13: Cadence Bank Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas
Nov 14-20: The RSM Classic - Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia
Nov 28-Dec 4: Hero World Challenge - Albany, New Providence, Bahamas
Dec 5-11: QBE Shootout - Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida
Jan 2-8 2023: Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Jan 9-15: Sony Open in Hawaii - Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan 16-22: The American Express - PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club) La Quinta, California
Jan 23-29: Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish), Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California
Jan 30-Feb 5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California
Feb 6-12: WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona
Feb 13-19: The Genesis Invitational - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California
Feb 20-26: The Honda Classic - PGA National Resort (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Feb 27-Mar 5: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Mar 6-12: The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Mar 13-19: Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida
Mar 20-26: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas; Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Mar 27-Apr 2: Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) San Antonio, Texas
Apr 3-9: Masters Tournament - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
Apr 10-16: RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Apr 17-23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
Apr 24-30: Mexico Open at Vidanta - Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
May 1-7: Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
May 8-14: AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
May 15-21: PGA Championship - Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York
May 22-28: Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
May 29-Jun 4: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
Jun 5-11: RBC Canadian Open - Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 12-18: U.S. Open - The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), Los Angeles, California
Jun 19-25: Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Connecticut
Jun 26-Jul 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club Detroit, Michigan
Jul 3-9: John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
Jul 10-16: Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland; Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky
Jul: 17-23 The Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England; Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
Jul 24-30: 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
Jul 31-Aug 6: Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
FedExCup Playoffs
Aug 7-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship - TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee
Aug 14-20: BMW Championship - Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Illinois
Aug 21-27: Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
