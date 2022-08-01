PGA Tour 2022/23 schedule: Dates, venues, events for the new FedExCup season

Who will claim the FedExCup on the 2022/23 PGA Tour?

A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2022/23 PGA Tour season.

Sep 12-18 2022: Fortinet Championship - Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, California

Sep 19-25: Presidents Cup - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Sep 26- Oct 2: Sanderson Farms Championship - The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Oct 3-9: Shriners Children's Open - TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct 10-16: Zozo Championship - Accordia Golf, Narashino Country Club Chiba, Japan

Oct 17-23: The CJ Cup in South Carolina - Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, South Carolina

Oct 24-30: Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lucas Herbert claimed his first PGA Tour win at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Lucas Herbert claimed his first PGA Tour win at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Oct 31-Nov 6: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba - El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Nov 7-13: Cadence Bank Houston Open - Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas

Nov 14-20: The RSM Classic - Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course, Plantation Course), St. Simons Island, Georgia

Nov 28-Dec 4: Hero World Challenge - Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

Dec 5-11: QBE Shootout - Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida

Jan 2-8 2023: Sentry Tournament of Champions - Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Jan 9-15: Sony Open in Hawaii - Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii

Jan 16-22: The American Express - PGA WEST (Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course, La Quinta Country Club) La Quinta, California

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. A look back at the best of the action from the final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Jan 23-29: Farmers Insurance Open (Saturday finish), Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Jan 30-Feb 5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, California

Feb 6-12: WM Phoenix Open - TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Feb 13-19: The Genesis Invitational - The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Feb 20-26: The Honda Classic - PGA National Resort (The Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Feb 27-Mar 5: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico Open - Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Mar 6-12: The Players Championship - TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the best shots from an extended final day of the 2022 The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. All the best shots from an extended final day of the 2022 The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Mar 13-19: Valspar Championship - Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

Mar 20-26: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas; Corales Puntacana Championship - Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Mar 27-Apr 2: Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) San Antonio, Texas

Apr 3-9: Masters Tournament - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Apr 10-16: RBC Heritage - Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Apr 17-23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

Apr 24-30: Mexico Open at Vidanta - Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

May 1-7: Wells Fargo Championship - Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 8-14: AT&T Byron Nelson - TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

May 15-21: PGA Championship - Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship as Justin Thomas triumphed The best of the action from the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship as Justin Thomas triumphed

May 22-28: Charles Schwab Challenge - Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

May 29-Jun 4: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Jun 5-11: RBC Canadian Open - Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jun 12-18: U.S. Open - The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), Los Angeles, California

Jun 19-25: Travelers Championship - TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Connecticut

Jun 26-Jul 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Detroit Golf Club Detroit, Michigan

Jul 3-9: John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Jul 10-16: Genesis Scottish Open - The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland; Barbasol Championship - Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), Nicholasville, Kentucky

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Day four highlights from the 2022 co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Day four highlights from the 2022 co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Jul: 17-23 The Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England; Barracuda Championship - Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

Jul 24-30: 3M Open - TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Jul 31-Aug 6: Wyndham Championship - Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

FedExCup Playoffs

Aug 7-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship - TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee

Aug 14-20: BMW Championship - Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Illinois

Aug 21-27: Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia