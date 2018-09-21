Sky Sports British Masters: More stars confirmed for Walton Heath

Former world No 1 Luke Donald and three-time major champion Padraig Harrington are among the latest names to confirm they will play at the Sky Sports British Masters.

Donald and fellow former host Lee Westwood will be joined by Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer in the field at Walton Heath from October 11-14.

The quintet will be part of a strong field assembled by tournament host Justin Rose, where Open champion Francesco Molinari and Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood also feature.

Rose will become the third world No 1 to host the British Masters

Donald, who hosted at the Grove in 2016, said: "I'm delighted to be cleared to play at this year's British Masters after my injury problems - it's such a great event which has grown year on year."

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn is also committed to playing the event, held a fortnight after the biennial contest at Le Golf National, while Robert Karlsson will join fellow European vice-captains Donald, Harrington, McDowell and Westwood in the field.

"The British Masters has always been a tournament close to my heart and even more so since hosting the event at Close House last year," Westwood said. "Walton Heath is a great course and with Justin hosting, it's all set to be a fantastic week."

