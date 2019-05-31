Belgian Knockout: Chris Paisley moves ahead after successive 65s

2:12 Chris Paisley posted a second successive 65 to move top of the leaderboard at the Belgian Knockout. Chris Paisley posted a second successive 65 to move top of the leaderboard at the Belgian Knockout.

Chris Paisley fired a second consecutive 65 to secure the No 1 seed heading into the weekend at the Belgian Knockout.

Stroke play results Belgian Knockout

The Englishman mixed seven birdies with a sole bogey at Rinkven International Golf Club to get to 12 under and finish the stroke play section of the event a shot clear of overnight leader Anton Karlsson.

Paisley leads the 64 - 32 from each side of the draw - who progress to the weekend's knockout stages, where players will go head to head in matches played over nine holes of stroke play.

Karlsson is the second seed after following his opening-round 63 with a three-under 68

"It's great to play well again," Paisley told Sky Sports. "To follow up a low round with another one is great. I'm playing well, I enjoy match play, I enjoy the course so I've got a chance.

"You try to win every week and this week is a bit of a different one, slightly annoying that those two rounds are going to be basically wiped clean."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Paisley topped Section A and three ahead of Norway's Espen Kofstad, while Karlsson won Section B by two shots over Justin Walters.

Made In Denmark winner Bernd Wiesberger posted a round-of-the-day 64 to recover from an opening 76 and finish one shot above an eight man play-off for the final five spots.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Top seed Tom Lewis and James Morrison joined Adam Bland in bogeying the first play-off hole and failed to qualify, as Daniel Gavins, Sam Horsfield, Steven Brown, Nino Bertasio and Soren Kjeldsen to progress.

Watch the Belgian Knockout throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from midday on Sky Sports Golf.