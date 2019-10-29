Sky Sports Golf podcast: Tiger Woods' record-equalling win, and the fight for European Tour survival

Listen or subscribe on:

Jamie Spence and Trish Johnson join host Josh Antmann to reflect on a historic week for golf, with Woods collecting title No 82 with an impressive three-shot win at the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Japan.

Tiger's third victory in his last 14 starts, and in his first appearance since August, again revives hopes among the Woods fans that he still has enough left in the tank to match Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 majors, but can he catch - or even surpass - the Golden Bear?

Tiger Woods with the 82nd trophy of his PGA Tour career

We also look back on Steven Brown's incredible victory at the Portugal Masters, an event he went into hoping to fine-tune his game ready for the Final Stage of Qualifying School on the European Tour.

Ranked 150th on the Race to Dubai, his maiden win propelled him to 69th and earned him a place in the field for next week's Turkish Airlines Open as well as securing his playing rights for the next two years.

But while it was all joy for Brown, the panel look at who lost their Tour cards and pay particular attention to Matteo Manassero, a four-time European Tour winner who is now heading to the dreaded Q-School for the second year running.

All this, plus a preview for the final World Golf Championship event of 2019 in Shanghai, Ponder the Pro and your tweets answered.