Irish Open: Graeme McDowell named as host for 2020 and 2021

Graeme McDowell will host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in 2020 and 2021

Major champion Graeme McDowell has been named as the host of the next two editions of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

McDowell succeeds Rory McIlroy and Paul McGinley as tournament hosts of the Rolex Series event, with the 2020 contest returning to the Mount Juliet Estate for the first time in 25 years.

The County Kilkenny venue will host the event from May 28-31, having held Ireland's national Open from 1993 to 1995, with the 2021 venue yet to be confirmed.

McIlroy missed the 2019 contest at Lahinch, having hosted the event the previous four years

"It's a huge privilege to have the opportunity to host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in both 2020 and 2021," McDowell said. "The event has gone from strength to strength over the last few years with the support of Dubai Duty Free and the efforts of Rory and Paul as hosts, alongside everybody at the European Tour.

"I'm really looking forward to taking on that responsibility over the next two years and adding to the history of this great tournament, which has become a global spectacle that Irish golf fans can be proud of.

McDowell is a 10-time winner on the European Tour

"Our island is famous for its incredible golf courses and passionate golf fans, both north and south of the border, and obviously I would love to bring the event to Northern Ireland in 2021. But my focus now is on next year at Mount Juliet Estate and making sure that is another world-class sporting occasion."

Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer and Sam Torrance are among the list of previous Irish Open winners at the Mount Juliet Estate, while Tiger Woods and Ernie Els claimed victories at the venue when it hosted the WGC-American Express Championship.

Jon Rahm is defending Irish Open champion after claiming a two-shot win in 2019

"We were delighted when Graeme expressed the desire to host the Dubai Duty Irish Open for the next two years," Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said.

"Not only is he a Major Champion and Ryder Cup legend, but he is also a terrific ambassador for our game and I am certain that he will enjoy the role of host and he will be a great success in it, building on the work of Rory and Paul.

"Having Graeme as host for the next two years allows us to plan and maximise the many opportunities that exist across the island of Ireland for both editions."