Jorge Campillo leads David Drysdale and Jeff Winther after Qatar Masters third round

Jorge Campillo leads the Qatar Masters after 54 holes

Jorge Campillo holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Spaniard shot a four-under par 67 to finish the third round on 14-under par, one shot ahead of David Drysdale (64) - bidding for his maiden win in his 498th European Tour event - and Jeff Winther (65).

Latest leaderboard Qatar Masters

Benjamin Poke (66) is a shot further back while Andy Sullivan, who shared the lead with Campillo at the halfway stage, is five shots off the lead after a one-over par 71.

Campillo had a three-shot lead after picking up five shots in six holes around the turn, but a couple of bogeys on the back nine in increasing wind saw his advantage cut.

"It was tough, especially the last four holes into the wind, so it wasn't playing easy at all," he said. "The front nine wasn't windy, it was playing easy, and the back nine was tough. I missed a few short putts but overall a good last three holes.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"I am in a good position for tomorrow but still 18 holes to go. It is going to be a tough day tomorrow but I am glad with the position I am in right now because I wasn't playing good, so being leader after three days after the last few weeks is nice.

"If I had not won a golf tournament already I would have been a little bit nervous coming into tomorrow but since I have won it is a little bit more familiar, so I will still be a little nervous but hopefully tomorrow I can play as good as today and win."

Drysdale's round was bogey free while Winther made seven birdies in his 65, including three in a row to start his round and move into a share of the lead.

David Drysdale with caddie and wife, Vicky

Winther dropped back after finding the water on the eighth while a fine approach on the seventh helped Campillo to a third straight birdie.

The Spaniard moved three ahead with a 40-foot putt at the ninth but bogeys on the 12th and 15th allowed the chasing pack to close.

Drysdale made birdies on the first, second, fifth and sixth, and was close to an eagle on the 13th as his putt lipped out.

Pablo Larrazabal surged into contention with a fine back-nine - including four birdies and an eagle - as he matched the lowest round of the week with a 63.

Alexander Bjork is level on 11-under with Larrazabal, with Jack Senior and Kalle Samooja a shot back.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Watch the final round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters live on Sky Sports. Live coverage starts on Sunday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf