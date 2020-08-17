BMW PGA Championship and Scottish Open moved in schedule

The BMW PGA Championship will now be held on October 8-11

The European Tour has announced further changes to its 2020 schedule, with the BMW PGA Championship and Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open getting new dates as part of a second 'UK Swing'.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The two Rolex Series events have been brought forward a week and will now be held in consecutive weeks at the start of October, following on from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open from September 24-27.

The Scottish Open will take place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from October 1-4, taking the week vacated by the cancellation of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with the BMW PGA Championship held at Wentworth the following week.

Danny Willett is defending champion at the BMW PGA Championship

Both tournaments will be subject to the European Tour's health strategy based on respective government guidelines in Scotland and in England, with the schedule changes meaning there will now be three consecutive UK-based tournaments to start the Autumn.

The initial UK Swing marked the resumption of the 2020 Race to Dubai calendar, with the British Masters from July 22-25 kicking off a run of six consecutive events in England and Wales in as many weeks.

After the first UK Swing concludes with the English Championship from August 27-30, the Tour then has a three-week stretch of events in Spain and Portugal before returning back to the UK. Further tournaments for later in the season are still to be scheduled.