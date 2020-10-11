BMW PGA: Tyrrell Hatton's Wentworth win takes him into world's top 10

2:20 A look back at the key moments from Tyrrell Hatton's winning round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. A look back at the key moments from Tyrrell Hatton's winning round at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Tyrrell Hatton achieved two "career goals" at Wentworth as his BMW PGA Championship victory took him into the world's top 10 for the first time.

Hatton's impressive four-shot win ensured he would move from 15th to inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking, making him the 10th English professional to achieve that.

Hatton poses with the trophy following his four-shot win

A closing 67 swept Hatton, who turns 29 on Wednesday, to his third Rolex Series title in a tournament he first attended as a five-year-old, a victory he described afterwards as "a dream come true for me".

"This is just such a massive event, and to kind of get over the line and win here is such a special feeling," said Hatton, who spent most of the day jostling for the lead with Victor Perez, whose challenge faded with several mistakes down the stretch.

"It was definitely a goal in my career to win here. I'm very thankful that I managed to get the job done. And it was another career goal for me to break inside the top 10 in the world rankings. So to win here and achieve that in the same week is very special.

"And, of course, I'm looking forward to the Masters. I'll take confidence from this win in the remainder of the season."

Hatton was well placed to win at Wentworth in 2016 after a third-round 66 propelled him into contention before he stumbled to a closing 75 and finished four shots behind champion Chris Wood, and he learned from his disappointment this week.

"I think in previous years, I just got in my own way," he added. "I said earlier this week that in 2016, I said to my caddie on the last hole, if we shot two under that day, we'd have won the tournament. If you had said to me going out on the first few holes, shoot two under and you're going to win, I wouldn't believe it.

"So that was a real learning curve for me that I just have to stay patient, a lot can happen in 18 holes, and I feel like that lesson kind of served me pretty well from that point to win. That's my fifth win on the European Tour now, but you need lesson like that."

Hatton also revealed he did not know he had a three-shot lead over Victor Perez as he came down the last hole, and he almost made things interesting when he made poor contact with his second shot from just over 200 yards and his ball just cleared the water hazard.

"I was pretty nervous there, and the second shot that we've hit into the last is probably the worst shot in the history of the tournament for the champion," joked Hatton.

Hatton had a nervy moment at 18 before sealing victory

"I think they switched off the leaderboard on the 18th tee, so I didn't know. I was pretty nervous stood on the tee, and that was really nice to get the tee shot away. I thought that was one of the best swings of the day.

"And then when you get around the corner, and obviously you see the green, I guess it's just a moment I was more nervous. Every shot I hit off a downslope this week, I kind of fatted for some reason.

"I think I caught the ground about two inches before the ball and it didn't even get grooves, it was so far out of the toe. I was quite lucky that it got over the hazard to be honest."