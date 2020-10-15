Scottish Championship: Adrian Otaegui three clear of Matt Wallace

2:28 A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews

Adrian Otaegui holds a three-shot lead after the opening round of the Scottish Championship presented by AXA, with Matt Wallace and Padraig Harrington part of the chasing pack.

Otaegui produced a sparkling display on his way to a bogey-free 62 at Fairmont St Andrews, posting 10 birdies in cold conditions to set a clubhouse target that couldn't be matched.

Wallace is in a share of second alongside South Africa's Bryce Easton after birdieing his first three holes on his way to a seven-under 65, with Ryder Cup captain Harrington a further shot back alongside English trio Aaron Rai, Chris Paisley and Garrick Porteous.

"Almost everything went well today," Otaegui said. "I putted really well, I also played very well from tee to green and felt confident and relaxed - 62 is really, really good."

Otaegui followed birdies on his first three holes by picking up a shot at the seventh and adding a hat-trick of gains from the 12th, before firing his close to kick-in range at the par-four 15th.

The world No 248 rolled in a 15-footer at the par-three 17th and then got up down from off the final green to make a closing birdie, seeing him close a back-nine 30 and get to 10 under.

Wallace made a four-foot birdie at the first and picked up shots over his next two holes, with the Englishman holing a long-range eagle at the sixth and almost making a hole-in-one at the par-three eighth.

After reaching the turn in 30, Wallace took advantage of the par-five 12th but was unable to add any further birdies in his blemish-free card, with Easton moving alongside him late in the day after finishing his opening-round 65 with two birdies in his last four holes.

Paisley birdied three of his final five holes to get to six under, with Scottish Open champion Rai recovering from an opening-hole bogey to also get that number and Harrington mixing seven birdies with a sole bogey to also get within four shots of the lead.

Lee Westwood opened with a five-under 67 and is in the group tied-eighth that also includes Scottish trio Marc Warren, Ewen Ferguson and Scott Jamieson, while home favourite Robert MacIntyre struggled to a first-round 78.

