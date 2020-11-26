Scott Jamieson one off early lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

2:22 A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa. A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa.

Scott Jamieson produced a sparkling finish to get within a shot of the early lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, as Richard Bland also made a strong start.

Latest scores Alfred Dunhill Championship

Jamieson birdied four of his last five holes to card a six-under 66 at Leopard Creek Country Club and jump into third, as Adrian Meronk and Robin Roussel topped the leaderboard with opening-round 65s.

Roussel set the early clubhouse target after following five straight birdies from the tenth with a final-hole birdie to get to seven under, which Meronk matched after mixing two eagles and four birdies with a lone bogey.

Robin Roussel has local caddie Army Nathi Mdluli on the bag this week

"I started the round pretty well so that put me a little bit in confidence," Roussel said. "I had a bunch of good birdies and good putts especially."

Jamieson made back-to-back birdies from the 14th and picked up shots on his last two holes to close the gap on the leading pair, while Bland sits two strokes back in fourth spot after five birdies in his first seven holes helped him a five-under 67.

Richard Bland is searching for a maiden European Tour title

Home favourite Christiaan Bezuidenhout - the highest-ranked player in the field - birdied three of his last four holes to get to three under, with David Horsey and former Ryder Cup player Chris Wood also four off the pace.

Last week's Joburg Open runner-up Wilco Nienaber and England's Eddie Pepperell are in the group on one under and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre started with a level-par 72, while 2019 champion Pablo Larrazabal began his title defence with a two-over 74.

Watch the Alfred Dunhill Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 10am on Sky Sports Golf.