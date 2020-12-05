European Tour News

News
More from Golf

Golf in Dubai Championship: Antoine Rozner registers two-shot win

France's Antoine Rozner secured his maiden European Tour title with a two-shot win at the Golf in Dubai Championship; Matt Wallace and overnight leader Andy Sullivan among the four players finishing tied-second

Last Updated: 05/12/20 11:37am
3:05
A look back at the best of the action from Antoine Rozner's winning round at the European Tour's Golf in Dubai Championship.
A look back at the best of the action from Antoine Rozner's winning round at the European Tour's Golf in Dubai Championship.

Antoine Rozner secured a maiden European Tour title with a thrilling two-stroke victory at the Golf in Dubai Championship.

Final leaderboard

Golf in Dubai Championship

The world No 204 carded an eight-under 64 on the Fire Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates, with a tap-in birdie at the par-five last setting the clubhouse target at 25 under.

Overnight leader Andy Sullivan required a final-hole eagle to force a play-off with the Frenchman but could only make a closing par, leaving him tied-second alongside Matt Wallace, Francesco Laporta and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

Andy Sullivan had held the lead after each of the previous three rounds
Andy Sullivan had held the lead after each of the previous three rounds

Starting the final round four strokes back, Rozner opened with four straight pars before following a two-putt birdie at the fifth with a tap-in after the seventh having missed his eight-footer for eagle.

Rozner rolled in a 10-footer at the ninth for the first of three straight birdies and moved ahead of Sullivan for the first time with a stunning ten-foot eagle at the par-five 13th.
1:32
Antoine Rozner reflects on securing a maiden European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Golf in Dubai Championship
Antoine Rozner reflects on securing a maiden European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Golf in Dubai Championship

The Frenchman bounced back from a bogey at the 15th to nudge in from close-range at the 16th, where Sullivan - playing in the group ahead - carded a three-putt bogey to drop back to 23 under.

Rozner then made a two-putt birdie from 25 feet at the par-five last to extend his advantage, with Sullivan - needing a hole-out from the bunker at the 18th to extend the contest - finishing his final-round 69 with a two-putt par.

Andy Sullivan mixed four birdies with two bogeys during the final round in Dubai
Andy Sullivan mixed four birdies with two bogeys during the final round in Dubai

Sullivan had led after all three rounds and let a two-shot advantage slip on the back nine to finish in the share of second, with Wallace also in that group after closing a four-under 68 with five birdies in his final seven holes.

Also See:

Laporta birdied his last four holes to sign for a five-under 66 and Lorenzo-Vera also got to 23 under with a bogey-free 65, while Scotland's Grant Forrest fired a round-of-the-day 63 to end the week in sixth spot.

The event was the first of back-to-back tournaments in Dubai to end the 2020 European Tour campaign, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship live from December 10-13 on Sky Sports Golf.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Trending

©2020 Sky UK