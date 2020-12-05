Golf in Dubai Championship: Antoine Rozner registers two-shot win

3:05 A look back at the best of the action from Antoine Rozner's winning round at the European Tour's Golf in Dubai Championship. A look back at the best of the action from Antoine Rozner's winning round at the European Tour's Golf in Dubai Championship.

Antoine Rozner secured a maiden European Tour title with a thrilling two-stroke victory at the Golf in Dubai Championship.

Final leaderboard Golf in Dubai Championship

The world No 204 carded an eight-under 64 on the Fire Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates, with a tap-in birdie at the par-five last setting the clubhouse target at 25 under.

Overnight leader Andy Sullivan required a final-hole eagle to force a play-off with the Frenchman but could only make a closing par, leaving him tied-second alongside Matt Wallace, Francesco Laporta and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

Andy Sullivan had held the lead after each of the previous three rounds

Starting the final round four strokes back, Rozner opened with four straight pars before following a two-putt birdie at the fifth with a tap-in after the seventh having missed his eight-footer for eagle.

Rozner rolled in a 10-footer at the ninth for the first of three straight birdies and moved ahead of Sullivan for the first time with a stunning ten-foot eagle at the par-five 13th.



The Frenchman bounced back from a bogey at the 15th to nudge in from close-range at the 16th, where Sullivan - playing in the group ahead - carded a three-putt bogey to drop back to 23 under.

Rozner then made a two-putt birdie from 25 feet at the par-five last to extend his advantage, with Sullivan - needing a hole-out from the bunker at the 18th to extend the contest - finishing his final-round 69 with a two-putt par.

Andy Sullivan mixed four birdies with two bogeys during the final round in Dubai

Sullivan had led after all three rounds and let a two-shot advantage slip on the back nine to finish in the share of second, with Wallace also in that group after closing a four-under 68 with five birdies in his final seven holes.

Laporta birdied his last four holes to sign for a five-under 66 and Lorenzo-Vera also got to 23 under with a bogey-free 65, while Scotland's Grant Forrest fired a round-of-the-day 63 to end the week in sixth spot.

The event was the first of back-to-back tournaments in Dubai to end the 2020 European Tour campaign, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship live from December 10-13 on Sky Sports Golf.