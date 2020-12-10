DP World Tour Championship: Victor Perez sets pace in season finale

Victor Perez holds a narrow lead at the DP World Tour Championship

Victor Perez holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship, where Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the chasing pack.

Latest leaderboard DP World Tour Championship

Perez mixed six birdies with a sole bogey to card a five-under 67 in breezy conditions at Jumeriah Golf Estates, moving the Frenchman top of a congested leaderboard in the season finale.

MacIntyre and Fitzpatrick are both a shot of the pace in tied-second alongside Erik van Rooyen, while Tommy Fleetwood - one of four players who can guarantee ending the year as European No 1 with a victory - sits two off the pace with Tyrrell Hatton.

Tommy Fleetwood is chasing a first victory of the season

Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed is in the group on two under that also contains Lee Westwood, as PGA champion Collin Morikawa, starting the week third in the season-long standings, opened with a level-par 72.

More to follow…