European Tour: Patrick Reed two ahead in Race to Dubai finale

4:26 Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty review the best of the action from the second round of the DP World Tour Championship Paul McGinley and Nick Dougherty review the best of the action from the second round of the DP World Tour Championship

Patrick Reed bolstered his hopes of making European Tour history by moving into the halfway lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

Latest leaderboard DP World Tour Championship

The Race to Dubai leader, looking to become the first American to end the season as European No 1, carded a round-of-the-week 64 at Jumeriah Golf Estates to get to 10 under and open up a two-shot advantage.

Reed's closest challenge comes from Matt Fitzpatrick, who posted a second successive 68, with Tyrrell Hatton three strokes back and in a share of third alongside Laurie Canter.

Tyrrell Hatton (right) was playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood on Friday

"Throughout the week I haven't looked at it [the Race to Dubai projections]," Reed said. "I obviously know where I stand going into the week. I know that if I win the golf tournament or finish second alone that, unless there's one or two guys that win the golf tournament, I end up winning the Race to Dubai.

"Really the way I'm looking at it is everyone is starting at zero, trying to go out and win the golf tournament, and if you take care of business and win the golf tournament, then the Race to Dubai will take care of itself."

2:00 Patrick Reed was pleased to make a fast start to his second round at the DP World Tour Championship and move into the halfway lead Patrick Reed was pleased to make a fast start to his second round at the DP World Tour Championship and move into the halfway lead

Reed, one of only two players to card a bogey-free opening round, made a strong start on Friday by following a 20-foot birdie at the second by holing from a few feet closer at the next and picking up a shot at the fifth.

The former Masters champion took advantage of the par-five seventh and made a tap-in birdie at the next to reach the turn in 31, before a gain at the tenth was cancelled out by a first bogey of the week at the 12th.

2:33 A look back at the best of the action from Patrick Reed's second-round 64 at the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship A look back at the best of the action from Patrick Reed's second-round 64 at the European Tour's DP World Tour Championship

Reed recovered from a wayward tee shot at the par-three next to get up and down and avoid a second successive blemish, with three birdies in his final four holes then seeing him set the clubhouse target.

Fitzpatrick briefly led after four birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn but then bogeyed the 14th and 16th, with the Englishman then holing a monster birdie from off the 17th green to get back to eight under.

Matt Fitzpatrick won the DP World Tour Championship in 2016

Canter birdied six of his opening seven holes on his way to a six-under 66 and Hatton carded a bogey-free 68 to also stay within three of the lead, while Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood - two of the four players who can guarantee Race to Dubai victory with a win this week - are in tied-fifth alongside Sami Valimaki and Branden Grace.

Overnight leader Victor Perez dropped four shots in the space of four holes on his back nine to post a two-over 74 and slip seven behind, while PGA champion Collin Morikawa is in tied-21st and in the group on two under.

Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf.