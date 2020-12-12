Ian Poulter among European Tour golfers to surprise Dubai doctor

6:18 Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson surprise a local doctor and frontline hero with a special day to remember, as a thank you to her and all of her colleagues across the world Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson surprise a local doctor and frontline hero with a special day to remember, as a thank you to her and all of her colleagues across the world

Golf been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout 2020, with the European Tour using their season finale to offer a special surprise for someone who has helped Covid-19 patients.

Ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of a shortened Race to Dubai season because of the pandemic, the European Tour teamed up with DP World to create a day to remember for one Covid-19 doctor.

Dr Ellie McCarthy and her colleagues at Kings College Hospital in Dubai have been among more than 80,000 staff and volunteers working on the frontline in the United Arab Emirates during the pandemic, with several European Tour players on hand to pay tribute to their incredible work.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Believing she was heading to Jumeriah Golf Estates to be interviewed about how Dubai has handled the challenging coronavirus situation, Dr Ellie was left speechless after receiving some shock visits from many of her favourite golfers.

After initially being stunned on the range by Ian Poulter and getting some swing advice from the six-time Ryder Cup star, with former world No 1 Lee Westwood watching on, Dr Ellie the got to show off her skills in a practice round with the Englishman.

Lee Westwood was among the golfers to feature in the special video

Poulter gathered a couple of friends to complete a star-studded fourball, with Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson joining them and praising how healthcare workers have responded across the globe during a difficult year.

The whole day was captured by the European Tour's brilliant digital team, resulting in another viral video and giving Dr Ellie footage of a day she is unlikely to ever forget.

Click on the video above to see Doctor's Day: Our True Heroes! There's also much more entertaining content on the European Tour's YouTube homepage.