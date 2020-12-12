Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick in three-way tie for lead in Dubai

Patrick Reed holds a share of the lead heading into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship

The European Tour's Race to Dubai season is set for a thrilling climax, with three players holding a share of the lead heading into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship.

Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed, looking to become the first American to top the European Tour's Order of Merit, produced a short-game masterclass to scramble to a one-under 71 at Jumeriah Golf Estates and retain a share of his overnight advantage.

Reed birdied the last to join Matt Fitzpatrick and Laurie Canter on 11 under, with Lee Westwood - one of four players who guarantee they will end the season as European No 1 with a victory - in the group of four players sitting a shot off the pace.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed went out in the final pairing on Saturday

Viktor Hovland, a winner on the PGA Tour last week, is alongside Westwood in a share of fourth with Robert MacIntyre and Adri Arnaus, while Sami Valimaki is two back on nine under.

