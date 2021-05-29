European Tour: Bernd Wiesberger takes one-shot lead into final round at Made In HimmerLand

2:57 A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the European Tour's Made In HimmerLand at the HimmerLand Golf Resort in Farso, Denmark A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the European Tour's Made In HimmerLand at the HimmerLand Golf Resort in Farso, Denmark

Bernd Wiesberger remains on course for back-to-back Made In HimmerLand titles after retaining a one-shot lead heading into the final round in Denmark.

The world No 65 - who won the event in 2019 - mixed six birdies with three bogeys on his way to a three-under 68, taking him to 14 under and one ahead of Sweden's Alexander Bjork.

Laurie Canter posted a joint-low round of the day 64 to jump to third spot and within three of the lead, with Richard Bland - winner of the Betfred British Masters earlier this month - four off the pace and one of six players on 10 under.

Bernd Wiesberger reflects on retaining a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Made In HimmerLand in Denmark.

"It wasn't as easy today scoring-wise and I had to scramble a little bit," Wiesberger said. "I got a couple of good breaks and a couple of gutsy up and downs as well. I'm not happy about the last hole obviously, but certainly I'm in a good position for tomorrow."

Wiesberger, starting the day with a two-shot lead, converted from eight feet at the second but followed missed back-to-back birdie opportunities from the fourth by finding water off the sixth tee on his way to a bogey.

Bernd Wiesberger is chasing an eighth European Tour title

The Austrian took advantage of the par-five eighth but failed to convert from eight feet to save par at the next, only to move back into the outright lead by rolling a six-footer at the 10th and holing out from the thick grass at the 12th for an unlikely birdie.

Wiesberger got up and down for birdie at the driveable par-four 14th and made a close-range at the gain at the 17th, only to bogey the last to cut his lead down to one.

Bjork holed long-range birdies at the second and third before responding to a bogey at the fourth by making a two-putt gain at the par-five next, with the Swede cancelling out a dropped shot at the sixth by carding three straight birdies around the turn to briefly go tied for the lead.

The world No 289 drained a 20-footer at the 16th and scrambled to save par over his to stay at 13 under, while Canter reached the turn in 30 and added a birdie at the 13th to jump into third place.

Alexander Bjork is without a worldwide top 10 in 2021

"I think I played really well the entire round," Bjork said. "I gave myself a lot of chances to hole birdie putts and I made quite a few of those, so overall a solid round."

Bland is joined in tied-fourth by Matthias Schwab, Masahiro Kawamura, Josh Geary, Jason Scrivener and Kurt Kitayama, while England's Jordan Smith is one of four players sitting five behind in tied-tenth.

