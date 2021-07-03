Irish Open: Lucas Herbert holds one-shot advantage as Rory McIlroy's slim victory hopes fade

Lucas Herbert is chasing a second European Tour victory

Lucas Herbert maintains a narrow advantage heading into the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both saw their slim victory hopes ended.

Latest leaderboard Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

The overnight leader survived a back-nine stutter to card a two-under 70 at Mount Juliet Estate and get to 15 under, keeping him one ahead of closest challenger Johannes Veerman.

Justin Harding produced an eagle-birdie finish to card a round-of-the-day 65 and jump within three of the lead, while McIlroy and Lowry sit 11 and 12 shots back respectively after disappointing third rounds.

Rory McIlroy is in the group tied-48th heading into the final day

Starting two ahead, Herbert made a close-range birdie at the second and holed a 10-footer to save par at the fourth, before posting a two-putt birdie at the fifth and taking advantage of the par-five eighth.

The Australian got up and down from the sand to save par at the ninth and rolled in a 15-footer at the par-five next, briefly taking him three ahead, only for him to miss from eight feet and drop a shot at the par-three 11th.

Herbert was unable to convert from eight feet at the 12th but moved three clear when Veerman - playing three groups ahead - dropped a shot at the par-three 13th, only for the lead to slip back to two when Herbert bogeyed the 14th after finding the greenside bunker off the tee.

Veerman converted from six feet at the 17th to help close a five-under 67 and move within one of Herbert, who parred each of his final four holes to take a one-shot lead into the final day.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

A one-under 71 lifted England's Dale Whitnell to tied-fourth alongside Francesco Laporta and Rikard Karlberg, while a final-hole double-bogey saw Craig Forrest slip back into the group on 10 under with Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Andy Sullivan, Richie Ramsay and Jason Scrivener.

Thomas Pieters and Tommy Fleetwood are both six off the pace after third-round 68s, as McIlroy slipped down the leaderboard with a one-over 73 and Lowry struggled to a two-over 74.

The three best-placed players - who are not already exempt for The 149th Open - will secure a spot in the field for the final men's major of the year at Royal St George's, providing they did not feature in Final Qualifying on Tuesday.

Who will win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open? Which players will earn their qualification to The Open? Watch the final round live on Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.