European Tour: Rasmus Hojgaard fires bogey-free 62 to move three ahead at Cazoo Classic in Kent

Rasmus Hojgaard is in pole position to register a third European Tour title

Rasmus Hojgaard went on an impressive birdie run to break the course record and take a three-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour’s Cazoo Classic.

Hojgaard started the weekend six shots off the lead but raced into top spot after registering 10 birdies on his way to a bogey-free 62 at the London Golf Club, jumping the two-time European Tour winner to 14 under for the tournament.

A bogey-free 70 moved Calum Hill into tied-second alongside Jordan Smith, who had led himself earlier in the day after a run of five straight birdies, while Richard Bland heads into the final day four off the pace in tied-fourth with Dale Whitnell.

Richard Bland started the week 17th in the Race to Dubai standings

"I actually didn't have any clue what the course record was," Hojgaard said. "I knew I was probably around it, but I didn't know what it was. I drove the ball way better today than I did the first couple of days."

Hojgaard picked up shots on two of his opening three holes and posted a two-putt gain at par-five fifth to spark a run of four consecutive birdies, with the Dane then holing a nine-footer to save par at the ninth and reach the turn in 30.

Rasmus Hojgaard won the 2019 Mauritius Open and the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship

The 20-year-old posted back-to-back birdies from the 12th and nailed a 35-footer at the 17th, with Hojgaard then adding another from 25 feet at the last to close the lowest round of his European Tour career.

Smith briefly jumped two ahead after rattling home five consecutive birdies on his front nine, only to post back-to-back bogeys from the tenth and drop another shot at the par-four 14th after a poor pitch from off the green.

The Englishman made a tap-in birdie at the par-five next but failed to get up and down from the greenside bunker to save par at the 17th, dropping him back to 11 under, with Hill on the same score after a blemish-free round.

British Masters champion Bland carded a third-round 70, mixing three birdies with a lone bogey, while overnight co-leader Whitnell got back within four of the lead after two late birdies saw him salvage a level-par 72.

Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez and 2014 Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson are in the group on nine under that contains Scottish duo David Drysdale and Richie Ramsay, with Bernd Wiesberger and Andy Sullivan among the players six behind on eight under.

Overnight co-leader Rhys Enoch slipped out of contention after registering a triple-bogey and two double-bogeys on his way to a third-round 77, with the Welshman dropping into the group tied-33rd.

