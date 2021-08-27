European Tour: Dean Burmester one ahead of Andy Sullivan and Thomas Detry at Omega European Masters

A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland

Dean Burmester will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Omega European Masters, with Andy Sullivan and Thomas Detry among the chasing pack in Switzerland.

The South African, a two-time winner on the European Tour, followed an opening-round 64 with a bogey-free 65 at Crans-sur-Sierre to move to 11 under and edge ahead of the chasing pack.

Detry matched Burmester's 65 and Sullivan posted a four-under 66 on the par-70 layout to both get within a shot of the lead, with Italy's Renato Paratore two off the pace and overnight-leader James Morrison five behind after a four-over 74.

Dean Burmester holds the halfway lead in Switzerland

Burmester opened with five straight pars before holing a 25-footer at the sixth to spark a run of four birdies in a five-hole stretch, with the 32-year-old rolling in a 15-footer at the 14th to move into a narrow lead.

Detry was still over par six holes into his round but followed a chip-in eagle at the seventh with back-to-back birdies over his next two holes, before recording two-putt birdies at the 14th and 15th to head into the weekend on 10 under.

Sullivan is also within a shot of the lead after making a 15-foot birdie at the second and adding further birdies at the fifth and seventh, with the Englishman bouncing back from failing to get up and down from the sand to save par at the eighth by picking up shots at the 10th and 14th.

Paratore made a late charge up the leaderboard after making a tap-in birdie at the 14th, converting from seven feet at the next and then draining a 50-footer at the 16th to move to nine under, while Ross McGowan and Jorge Campillo are both in the group three off the lead after carding round-of-the-day 64s.

Morrison was unable to replicate his course-record-breaking 60 from the opening day, with a double-bogey and five bogeys on his back nine slipping him back into the group on six under, with Bernd Wiesberger and Scotland's Scott Jamieson also five off the pace.

Henrik Stenson and Francesco Molinari jumped six and seven strokes back respectively after second-round 64s, with Ryder Cup hopeful Victor Perez on four under following a second successive 68.

Watch the Omega European Masters throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues from midday on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf.