European Tour: Portugal Masters added back to Race to Dubai schedule to replace China Open

George Coetzee won the Portugal Masters in 2020

The Portugal Masters has been reinstated to the European Tour schedule at the expense of the Volvo China Open, which will not be sanctioned this year due to ongoing issues with Covid-19.

Vilamoura's Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course should have hosted the €1.5m event in April but travel difficulties due to the global pandemic forced its postponement.

It will now take place from November 4-7 and occupy the spot in the calendar originally reserved for the Volvo China Open, which will now be played as a national event only this year due to coronavirus complications and not be part of the Race to Dubai calendar.

The event is one of two added to the European Tour schedule, following Thursday's announcement that the Mallorca Golf Open would take place from October 21-24 to create a three-tournament Iberian Swing.

Golf Santa Ponsa will host the event, the first European Tour event in Mallorca since Darren Clarke's Iberdrola Open victory in 2011, with the tournament replacing the cancelled Trophee Hassan II.

Golf Santa Ponsa will host the Mallorca event

"We are delighted to confirm the rescheduled Portugal Masters as we continue to reshape the end of our season following yesterday's announcement of the Mallorca Golf Open," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"Naturally, it is disappointing we are unable to sanction the Volvo China Open again this year, but we have long-standing relationships with Volvo and the China Golf Association, and we look forward to that event returning to our schedule in 2022."

The European Tour has also announced this week that the Dubai Desert Classic will become part of the Rolex Series for the first time in 2022 after a new title sponsorship deal was signed with technology provider Slync.io.

From January the event at the Emirates Golf Club, which has been running for 32 years, will be elevated into the European Tour's premium category with a prize fund of $8m. It means the Middle East will have back-to-back Rolex Series events at the start of the season, joining the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

"Alongside the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, the three Rolex Series events in the Middle East mean our five premium tournaments in 2022 will be played at key times in the golfing calendar when the eyes of the world are on the European Tour," Pelley said.