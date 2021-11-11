European Tour: Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed given exemptions for DP World Tour Championship

Sergio Garcia will feature at the DP World Tour Championship next week

Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed have been handed special exemptions by the European Tour to be part of the field for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The former Masters champions have both failed to fulfil the minimum requirement of four European Tour events - outside of the majors and World Golf Championship - this season, seeing the pair both removed from the Race to Dubai rankings.

A European Tour statement said that "continued challenges" caused by the coronavirus pandemic were behind the decision to offer them a place at Jumeriah Golf Estates, with CEO Keith Pelley granting them a place in addition to the qualified field.

Patrick Reed will be reliant on other results if he is to qualify for next week's season finale

The top 50 European Tour members on the Race to Dubai after the conclusion of the AVIV Dubai Championship on Sunday will be eligible for the season finale, along with affiliate member Will Zalatoris.

Garcia, who was 43rd in the standings, will definitely play, but Reed was 49th and his exemption is dependent on his points total (783.5) being greater than the points of the last placed player to qualify.

Neither will be eligible for Race to Dubai points or any related bonus next week, although both players allowed can re-join the newly renamed DP World Tour next year after Pelley waived the 'termination of membership' regulation on minimum appearances.

The top 110 exempt players from the Race to Dubai will secure full playing privileges for next season, with 11 players currently counted "in addition" to the 110. No player will lose their membership, with safety nets established to restrict movement downwards within the category system.

