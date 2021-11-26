Joburg Open: UK & Irish golfers withdraw from tournament as South Africa added to UK travel red list

The Joburg Open is the first event of the 47-tournament DP World Tour schedule

A host of UK and Irish golfers withdrew from the Joburg Open ahead of the second day's play on Friday after South Africa was added to the UK government's travel red list.

Englishmen Oliver Fisher, Steven Brown, Richard McEvoy, Matthew Jordan, Andrew Wilson, Matt Ford and Graeme Storm, Scots Richie Ramsay, Liam Johnston and Craig Howie, Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin and Welshman Oliver Farr, all pulled out of the tournament, along with Irish pair Niall Kearney and Paul Dunne.

The Joburg Open is the first event of the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, and begins a three-week swing of events in South Africa.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said flights to England from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be suspended from midday Friday and all six countries will be added to the red list.

Anyone arriving after 4am on Saturday will need to stay at a managed quarantine hotel.

It also marks the start of The Open Qualifying Series, with the leading three players inside the top 10 - not already exempt - securing their invites to next year's major at St Andrews.

Spain's Angel Hidalgo holds a share of the lead after a weather-disrupted opening round.

