Dubai Desert Classic: Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood start strongly as JB Hansen sets early pace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic where Joachim B Hansen leads on seven under par Highlights from the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic where Joachim B Hansen leads on seven under par

Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia and Viktor Hovland all made strong starts to the Sylnc.io Dubai Desert Classic, as Joachim B Hansen grabbed the early lead.

Hansen fired a bogey-free 65 at Emirates Golf Club to sit a shot clear of South Africa's Justin Harding, who had the par-five last still to complete when play was suspended for the day just after 6pm local time due to darkness.

2017 champion Garcia made a blemish-free 67 to sit in a large group on five under that also contains Fleetwood, with Hovland within three of the lead after following an eagle at the par-five 10th with birdies at the 13th and 15th to close a four-under 68.

Collin Morikawa is also three off the pace despite bogeying three of his last four holes, while a three-birdie finish from Lee Westwood lifted him to three under alongside the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and former world No 1 Adam Scott.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former world No 1 Adam Scott hit the flag twice in his opening two holes of the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour Former world No 1 Adam Scott hit the flag twice in his opening two holes of the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour

Defending champion Paul Casey bogeyed two of his last three holes to begin his title defence with a two-under 70, while Rory McIlroy was unable to build on a strong start as he slipped six strokes back after an opening-round 71.

Morikawa rues disappointing finish

Morikawa raced into a three-shot lead after following two birdies in his first three holes by making five more in a six-hole stretch around the turn, only to bogey three of his last four holes and slip back into the group on four under.

"It was a disappointing finish but I've been working Monday through Wednesday, even into yesterday late after the Pro-Am, trying to figure things out," Morikawa said. "When you are thinking about so much, you always have to remember to go play golf.

"I'm happy with four under. Not thrilled, but to see just some things that I've been working on just show up on the course was really nice. Literally once I tee the ball to once I take the ball out of the cup, I've been thinking about everything, trying to figure out what to do."

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

McIlroy: I bogeyed three of the easiest holes

Northern Irishman McIlroy made a fast start when he holed a 35-footer at the 11th and made back-to-back birdies from the 13th, only to bogey the 18th after finding water when trying to reach the green in two on the par-five.

McIlroy birdied the first but dropped a shot at the next when he hit his tee shot into bushes and had to take a penalty drop, before slipping back to one under when he missed an eight-footer to save par at the seventh.

Rory off to a fast start 🎯



-3 after 7 holes.#SlyncDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/1isnrDEUYz — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 27, 2022

"I thought I hit the ball nicely most of the day," McIlroy said. "There was a couple of loose shots in there. I got away with a tee shot on 17. The last few holes, I feel like I bogeyed three of the easiest holes on the course, 18, two and seven.

"A couple of bad decisions or mental mistakes and then maybe made a couple of bad swings in there as well. Overall, the course is tricky, firm greens. Thought I did most things pretty well but just need to tidy a few things up."

Watch the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Friday with Featured Groups from 4am on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7.30am.